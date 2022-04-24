Marlies Host Senators in Final Home Game of Regular Season

The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators for their final home game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. This will be the 11th meeting between the two teams this season. They will meet again for the 12th and final time in the regular season Saturday April 30th in Belleville. The Marlies are 6-3-1-0 against the Sens this season.

Toronto are coming off of a big 5-1 win over Laval on Friday night, while Belleville suffered a tough 6-0 loss to Syracuse that same night. Both teams are still fighting for their spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, so a big two points are up for grabs in Sunday's game. Belleville currently sit fourth in the North Division standings, while the Marlies are fifth.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include, Brett Seney and Nick Robertson. Seney leads the team in points with 57 so far this season, and has eight points (1G, 7A) in his last five games. Robertson is currently riding an eight-game point streak, during which he has seven goals and three assists. On the Belleville side, Jake Lucchini leads the team with 50 points.

The Toronto Marlies are proud to host their Fan Appreciation Night during Sunday's game. The first 3,500 fans through the doors at Coca-Cola Coliseum will receive an exclusive Marlies hat, as well as a chance to win some exclusive prizes during the game as well.

Puck drops at 4:00pm ET on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV, and NHL Network. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

