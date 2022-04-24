Bears Announce Playoff Schedule for First Round Series vs. Penguins
April 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's first round playoff matchup with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Bears, the 5th place team in the Atlantic Division, will square off with 4th seeded Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a best-of-three series to open the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Game 1-Friday, May 6 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 7:05 p.m.
Game 2-Sunday, May 8 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, GIANT Center, 5 p.m.
*Game 3-Monday, May 9 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 7:05 p.m.
*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.
Tickets for Hershey's home game will go on sale on Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com for further information.
