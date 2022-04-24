Bears Announce Playoff Schedule for First Round Series vs. Penguins

April 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's first round playoff matchup with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Bears, the 5th place team in the Atlantic Division, will square off with 4th seeded Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a best-of-three series to open the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1-Friday, May 6 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2-Sunday, May 8 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, GIANT Center, 5 p.m.

*Game 3-Monday, May 9 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 7:05 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey's home game will go on sale on Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com for further information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.