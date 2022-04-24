Amerks Come up Empty-Handed in Cleveland

(Cleveland, OH) - The Rochester Americans (36-29-7-3) fell to the Cleveland Monsters (27-34-8-5) for the second straight day, dropping a 2-0 decision in the back half of a home-and-home series Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the loss, Rochester has earned points in 14 of its last 20 games overall but remain in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 regular-season finale against the Utica Comets. The Amerks finish the head-to-head series with the Monsters showing an even 5-5-0-0 mark.

Captain Michael Mersch led all Amerks with a season-high eight shots, his most since recording a career-best 11 on March 18, 2018, as a member of the Ontario Reign. Defenseman Ethan Prow, who entered riding a season-long six-game point streak, had three shots but saw his streak halted.

Goaltender Aaron Dell (12-7-1) made his first appearance since April 9 and finished with 20 saves but was dealt with the loss.

Rookie Owen Sillinger tallied a multi-point effort as he recorded a goal and an assist while Thomas Schemitsch tacked on his sixth goal of the season in the second period. First-year netminder Linden Marshall (1-1-0) earned his first-career shutout and victory as he stopped all 38 shots he faced in his third appearance in the AHL.

Rochester came out in the opening period and outshot the Monsters 10-5 but could not solve the rookie goaltender as the score remained scoreless going into the intermission break.

During the middle period, after the Monsters successfully killed off their second penalty, Sillinger provided a breakout pass to Schemitsch as he sprinted through the center of the ice. As the defenseman reached the top of the Amerks blueline, he left the puck for Trey Fix-Wolansky and skated down the right wing. In a return pass to Schemitsch, he redirected the puck over the left arm of a diving Dell to open the scoring at the 12:45 mark.

The Amerks drew a penalty before the end of the second period, as well as another in the third, but could not capitalize before being penalized with under six minutes left in regulation.

Cleveland used the extra skater to its advantage as Sillinger split a pair of Rochester defenders on his way to the right of Dell. As the rookie winger got behind the defense, he gathered a pass from Cole Cassels and roofed it to double the Monsters lead with just 4:28 left in the contest.

Rochester pulled Dell for the extra attacker for the final three minutes, and despite having multiple chances to spoil the netminder's shutout, Marshall was able to survive the final push from Rochester and preserve the 2-0 victory.

The Amerks wrap up the 2021-22 regular season on home ice on Friday, April 29 when they host the intrastate rival Utica Comets in one final go-around at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV. The regular-season finale will also be televised live locally on CW Rochester.

CLEVELAND GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

Schemitsch (6), Sillinger (3) GOAL-SCORERS None

Marshall - 38/38 (W) GOALTENDERS Dell - 20/22 (L)

1-2 POWER-PLAY 0-4

4-4 PENALTY KILL 1-2

22 SHOTS ON GOAL 38

