Rapid Fire Questions with Darren Smith: USL All Access
Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr welcomed Darren Smith of Detroit City FC, fresh off of a five-goal performance against Sporting Club Jacksonville.
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