FC Tulsa Seek Second Home Win in Four Days

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa welcomes Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to ONEOK Field in a matchup of the previous two Western Conference champions on Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

FC TULSA VS COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2026 @ 7:30 P.M. CT - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: My41, ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

FC Tulsa 2:0 Monterey Bay FC

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

In its first of five consecutive league matches at home, FC Tulsa got back on track in league play Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC at ONEOK Field. It was a slow start with both sides with just one shot for each side in the opening 25 minutes. Tulsa woke up right after that, though, as forward Logan Dorsey finished off a long throw from defender Harvey St Clair to put the Scissortails on top in the 26th minute. The back line held their own for the rest of the half to maintain the advantage heading into the break.

Another set piece in the 51st doubled the Tulsa lead as defender Lamar Batista headed home a free kick whipped in by midfielder Jamie Webber. That goal would essentially seal the deal as goalkeeper Alex Tambakis was able to fend off some late chances from the visitors to keep the clean sheet. Tonight's result keeps the Black and Gold unbeaten against their California counterparts.

Dorsey scored his first goal in a Tulsa kit in his first start for the Scissortails on Wednesday night while Batista also notched his first goal of the regular season. Webber's assist on the second goal of the night made it three straight matches for the South African with an assist across all competitions.

KEY STORYLINES

The Scissortails are in the middle of a five-match league homestand against Western Conference opposition. As the summer months go on, this is the time where teams begin to position themselves in the standings with every point important in a log-jammed West. Tulsa currently sit in third place just two points off the top with a match in hand.

After a rough outing at the weekend, the defense responded with their fourth regular season clean sheet of 2026. Tambakis recorded his 62nd shutout in the USL Championship, tying him with Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello for the all-time league record.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Grant Robinson: Robinson has made an immediate impact since arriving to northeast Oklahoma which saw the club extend him through the 2026 season. With Owen Damm suffering a lower leg injury, he has stepped into that left wingback position and been a strong defensive presence with 19 clearances in six appearances.

Midfielder Jamie Webber: The South African has been a workhorse for the Black and Gold in 2026. He is the only player to start all 18 games across all competitions this season tallying three goals and five assists in the process while recording an assist in three consecutive matches. He will be called on to continue his attacking ways as FC Tulsa look for some more stability up top.

Forward Remi Cabral: After a brief two-match spell, Cabral arrived back in the lineup up top and delivered with a pair of fast break goals in consecutive matches. The French forward has tallied a team-high eight goals across all competitions in 2026 and has proven to be a go-to man in the box which will be crucial for the club to reach its expectations this year.

OPPONENT INFO: COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

This is the 19th meeting between Tulsa and Colorado Springs with this Saturday's visitors holding a slight lead in the series. The highest profile match between these sides came in the opening round of last year's Western Conference Playoffs where Stefan Lukic's goal in extra time proved to be the difference.

This match features the past two Western Conference representatives in the USL Championship Final with the Switchbacks winning it all in 2024. Many new faces are in place for Colorado Springs since then including Alan McCann at the helm who was elevated from the position of technical director in the offseason. His squad have been able to find the back of the net consistently this season but are looking for some defensive stability to rise up the table in the West.

Khori Bennett has scored eight of the Switchbacks' 18 goals this season and ranks second in the USL Championship golden boot race. Sam Williams and Yosuke Hanya have also contributed to their attack while their captain, Matt Mahoney, anchors the back line.

KEY STATISTICS

- Colorado Springs (9.64) and Tulsa (10.58) have allowed the fewest and second fewest shots per match in the Western Conference this season. On the flip side, the Switchbacks rank first in the West in shots per match (14.45).

- Remi Cabral's 0.83 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions this season is the highest such rate in FC Tulsa history (min. 10 matches).

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on getting back on track: "I'm proud of the group. I thought we were extremely organized and extremely committed to the defensive side of the game, and we followed the game plan well. It's good to get back in the win column."

Spencer on team mentality entering homestand: "We know we have to be good at home, but we have to just be focused on the next game. We can't get carried away thinking about the games to come. It is nice to know that you have multiple home games in a row, but for us, I think we have to stay focused on what we need to do in the next game."

Lamar Batista on Wednesday's home win: "After our result last weekend, we definitely wanted to come out and respond the right way. We got back to the basics and did the little things. There's still room to improve, but with three matches in a week, our mentality is just to get through them all like we would any other day, so there's no excuses."

Logan Dorsey on what fans can expect from him: "The biggest thing for me is I'm just going to give it all for the team. I want to do whatever we need to win, whatever that looks like and whatever my role is, and that's what I'm here to do."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

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