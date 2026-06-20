Orange County SC Continues Road Odyssey with Showdown in Las Vegas

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, June 20, 2026 (7:30 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: CBS Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

For Orange County SC, the road has become a second home. With Championship Soccer Stadium serving as the U.S. Men's National Team's training base ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, OCSC has spent much of the early summer away from Southern California.

Despite the demanding travel schedule, Orange County enters Saturday night's Western Conference clash against Las Vegas Lights FC sitting firmly in second place and continuing to establish itself as one of the league's top contenders. Meanwhile, Las Vegas enters the weekend in the middle of the playoff race, looking to build momentum after earning its first road victory of the season with a 2-1 win over Birmingham Legion FC last weekend.

The two clubs are no strangers to one another. Their season opener in March ended in a 1-1 draw at Championship Soccer Stadium, a match that saw both sides create chances but ultimately settle for a point. Saturday's rematch at Cashman Field offers Orange County an opportunity to strengthen its position near the top of the Western Conference while Las Vegas looks to climb further into the playoff picture.

The schedule has done Orange County SC few favors over the last month, but OC has continued to collect results while navigating one of the most demanding stretches in club history. Saturday presents another difficult test against a Las Vegas side that has been far more comfortable at home than away. Expect a competitive Western Conference battle, but if Orange County can dictate possession and limit transition opportunities, OCSC has the quality to continue their impressive road run and strengthen their grip on a top-two position in the conference standings.

Orange County has shown throughout the season that it can win matches in a variety of ways. Whether through possession, pressing, or quick counterattacks, they have consistently found solutions against different opponents. Against Las Vegas, the key will be controlling the rhythm of the match and forcing the Lights to defend for extended stretches. Las Vegas has been significantly stronger at Cashman Field than on the road, and OCSC cannot allow the home side to grow into the game through transition opportunities. A disciplined midfield performance and quick ball movement through the attacking third will be critical to breaking down a Lights defense that has shown vulnerability when stretched horizontally.

OCSC will play a couple more road games before returning to Championship Soccer Stadium on July 11th for Global Soccer Night and a pregame Uncorked wine event. The match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be OCSC's final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the 2026 season. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

Against Las Vegas, the key will be controlling the rhythm of the match and forcing the Lights to defend for extended stretches. Las Vegas has been significantly stronger at Cashman Field than on the road, and OCSC cannot allow the home side to grow into the game through transition opportunities. A disciplined midfield performance and quick ball movement through the attacking third will be critical to breaking down a Lights defense that has shown vulnerability when stretched horizontally.

OCSC will also need continued production from their attacking group. Nico Benalcázar, Lyam MacKinnon, and Chris Hegardt have all played important roles during Orange County's strong first half of the season, while youngsters such as Jamir Johnson continue to provide energy and creativity in the final third. If Orange County can establish possession early and force Las Vegas to chase the game, OC should create enough chances to leave Nevada with all three points.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 2-6-4 all-time against New Mexico United (Last 5 against NM - 0-3-2)

Players to Watch:

M Ousmane Sylla

GK Alex Rando

Previous Matchup: 2026 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-1 Las Vegas Lights FC (March 7, 2026, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 22' Lyam MacKinnon, Nighte Pickering 86'

Las Vegas Lights FC Keys to the Match:

For the Lights, the blueprint is straight forward; they need to remain compact defensively and capitalize on transition moments. Orange County's attacking style often commits numbers forward, creating opportunities for quick counters. Las Vegas forward Christian Pinzon has been one of the club's most dangerous attacking weapons and recently earned recognition from the league after helping the Lights secure their first road victory of the season. If Las Vegas can win second balls in midfield and find Pinzon in space, the home side will have opportunities to trouble one of the league's strongest defenses.

Las Vegas Lights FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 6 -15-9

Goals Scored: 22 | Goals Allowed: 50 | Clean Sheets: 11

Players to Watch:

M Kyle Scott

F Johnny Rodriguez







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

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