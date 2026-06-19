Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Orange County SC: Saturday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. PT
Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
The Lights face Orange County at Cashman Field in an ideal night to celebrate the Beautiful Game
Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (4-5-3, 9th in Western Conference) vs Orange County SC (5-2-5, 2nd in Western Conference)
When: Saturday, June 20
Where: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch: CBSSN
Brace yourselves, another weekend full of USL Championship action is coming your way!
This Saturday, the Lights face Orange County in a crucial match for Vegas to keep on building on the positive momentum and climb up the Western Conference standings.
After a rocky start to the season, the Lights have slowly found their footing in the Championship, earning seven of the last nine points available. Last Saturday, Vegas won their first away match of the year, defeating Birmingham Legion at Protective Stadium thanks to goals from Oalex Anderson and Johnny Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, Orange County drew 1-1 to New Mexico in Albuquerque, with Nico Benalcazar scoring the Southern Californian side's sole goal.
Now, both teams meet again at Cashman Field, reenacting one of this year's season-opening matches.
Throwback to Week One
On March 7, the Lights traveled to California to face Orange County for Week One of the USL Championship regular season.
Swiss forward Lyam MacKinnon gave Orange County an early lead, but Nighte Pickering equalized as the timer neared the 90th minute mark, earning both sides a point to start the year.
The Lights struggled to find their form as a team in the first few matches, while Orange County hit the ground running, staying undefeated in their first five games of the year.
But things are slowly looking up for Vegas, and this Saturday's match promises to be a high-intensity clash of equivalent forces.
Keys to the Match
Here are the keys to victory for the Lights on World Soccer Night.
A Statistical Reckoning?
The numbers don't lie.
Orange County currently stands second in the West with the best goal difference (+4) after allowing the least number of goals in the Conference (11).
However, their expected goals (xG) and expected goals against (xGA) tell another story.
Orange County has the second lowest xG (1.18) in the entire league, meaning that they don't generate a significant number of clear chances per match. They've scored more goals per match (1.25) than they should've, overperforming their xG. Which is not really a good thing.
Their xGA (1.43) is also much higher than the goals per match they've actually conceded (0.92), which means that they concede high-quality chances but haven't been scored on as much as they should've.
Are we in for a statistical reckoning this Saturday night? We shall see.
Orange County: Dangerous Away From Home
Orange County is one of the best visiting teams in the Western Conference, earning 1.5 points per game after two wins, three draws, and a single defeat against Sacramento Republic FC.
Nine points away from home at this point of the season is no easy feat for any team, and Orange County has earned them with authority.
The Lights haven't lost at Cashman Field in USL Championship matches this season, which means that this Saturday's match represents a clash of positive records: a dominant team at home against a threatening away side.
Johnny The Menace
Johnny Rodriguez is having one of the best seasons of his remarkable career.
Throughout 2025, Rodriguez played 29 matches and scored nine goals, hitting the back of the net every 280 minutes. This season, Rodriguez has close to doubled his productivity, scoring every 153.7 minutes (seven goals in 12 matches).
The Lights' goleador has been directly involved in 44% of the Lights' goals, cementing his role as the team's main weapon in attack.
If Rodriguez continues with his fantastic run of form, then the Lights can dream of a convincing victory on World Soccer Night.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026
- Match Preview: Monterey Bay FC vs. El Paso Locomotive - Monterey Bay FC
- Monterey Bay FC Falls 2-0 on the Road against FC Tulsa - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Orange County SC: Saturday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Saturday, June 20 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Locomotive Set for Road Match at Monterey Bay FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
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