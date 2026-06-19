What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Detroit in USL Cup

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC in action

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC in action(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

The group stage continues on Saturday - and not just in the FIFA World Cup.

Louisville City FC visits Detroit City FC at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, the interleague tournament pitting teams from the second-division USL Championship and third-division USL League One.

The Group Four game will kick off at 5 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck. It will air nationally on ESPN2.

LouCity (2-0-0, 6 points) leads the seven-team group while Detroit (1-0-1, 4 points) sits fifth. The clubs are two of three teams in the group to only play two games in the tournament thus far.

For Louisville, Saturday will mark the first time the boys in purple have faced another USL Championship team in the tournament. LouCity's two wins so far have come against Fort Wayne FC and Union Omaha, both of USL League One.

Saturday's game is the third of four group stage games for each side - but neither will be able to clinch a berth in the knockout stage just yet.

Lexington SC and Indy Eleven will meet Saturday night in Group Four action. The two games are the only two in the tournament to be played this weekend, with other USL clubs taking part in league games.

This is the second of four scheduled meetings this season between LouCity and Detroit City. Detroit took a 2-1 win over Louisville in Michigan on May 2 in USL Championship league play. Detroit will visit Louisville for league games on Aug. 29 and again on Oct. 24.

LouCity comes in unbeaten in its last three, including a 2-2 tie with Brooklyn FC at home last weekend. Detroit City is also unbeaten in its last three, and took a 6-2 win over Sporting Club Jacksonville last time out.

Saturday marks LouCity's final game before a two-week layoff. The boys in purple won't play again until July 4, at home versus Hartford Athletic. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Promotions include a complimentary "Stars & Stripes" straw hat courtesy of Ford to the first 3,000 fans, holiday fireworks, patriotic meal deals and more.

For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/July4.

Follow Along

- The match will air nationally on ESPN2, with local radio coverage on ESPN Louisville's 680 and 105.7.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Sensational Smith: Detroit's Darren Smith is coming off a historic performance in Le Rouge's 6-2 win at Sporting Club Jacksonville last Saturday. The South African scored Detroit's first five goals in the game, becoming the second player in USL Championship history to score five goals in a regular season game and the first since 2013. The historic tally upped his total to 11 goals on the season, vaulting him into the lead for the Golden Boot.

Quite a week: Louisville City goalkeeper Danny Faundez made six saves against Brooklyn FC, which followed a five-save performance in a 2-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC last Wednesday. Those 11 combined saves are the most by a LouCity goalkeeper over consecutive games since Aug. 16, 2025 - a stretch of 29 games across competitions - when Damian Las matched the feat.

Team of the Week: LouCity midfielder Zach Duncan was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after his performances against Phoenix and Brooklyn. The 26-year-old Australian tallied a goal and an assist in the same game for the first time in his USL Championship career in Wednesday's win over Phoenix.

Donovan scores (again): Chris Donovan's goal in Saturday's draw with Brooklyn was the fifth goal in his last six games, across all competitions dating to May 17.

About Louisville City FC: Since its first season in 2015, LouCity is the most successful club in the United Soccer League, with four Eastern Conference titles and two USL Championship trophies. The club is regularly among the USL Championship's leaders in attendance, averaging about 10,000 fans per game at Lynn Family Stadium, the world-class facility LouCity shares with sister club Racing Louisville FC. The two professional teams are owned by Soccer Holdings, LLC, which oversees the LouCity & Racing Academy, with more than 1,500 school-aged children across three counties, and the charitable LouCity & Racing Foundation.

Get the latest news on Louisville City FC at LouCity.com and via the club's channels on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.