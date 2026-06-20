Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Orange County SC: World Soccer Night: Saturday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







It's World Soccer Night at Cashman Field! Join us this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as we celebrate the Beautiful Game and dive headfirst into an unmatched Summer of Soccer.

Here is everything you need to know before you head to Cashman Field, including information on our World Soccer Night Mini Ball Package, special giveaways, crossbar challenge, parking, ticketing, tailgate, and more!

World Soccer Night Mini Ball Package... for ONLY $30!

Our World Soccer Night Mini Ball Package includes a corner reserved ticket and a World Cup mini ball.

But wait, there's more! The first 100 fans to buy this package will gain access to a special on-field player autograph session.

Package pick-up will take place in front of the team store.

There's only a few left, so click on the button below and buy your package NOW!

BUY PACKAGE NOW

Hacky Sack Giveaway, Presented by FOX5

Our friends at FOX5 will be giving away hacky sacks to the first fans to show up at Cashman Field!

Yes. It's hacky sacking time.

Panini Sticker Album Giveaway!

A World Cup tradition, ready to be given out... FOR FREE!

Be one of the first fans to make it through the Cashman gates and receive a free Panini sticker album.

But that's not all, as we'll have sticker trading tables at the tailgate!

Check Out Our New Merch!

Our limited-edition USA & Mexico hats and scarves are now available at our team store!

Represent your colors with pride in this Summer of Soccer.

Click on the button below to purchase our new merch.

BUY Merch NOW

A Special Crossbar Challenge!

Wear your favorite national team's jersey and participate in our post-match crossbar challenge.

The winner will receive a signed Lights jersey!

Pre-Match Tailgate Party

This Saturday's pre-match tailgate party is going to be so much fun!

Head to the plaza right outside the front gates starting at 5:30 p.m. to join the party before gates open at 6:30 p.m. The tailgate will feature a live DJ, inflatable fun, merch pop-ups, food and drink, a gaming truck, and so much more!

We'll also have Panini sticker trading tables so that you can fill out your album in record time!

Parking

Fans can pre-purchase parking before arriving at Cashman Field. Parking is $10 when pre-purchased online and $13 in-person on match day. Pre-purchase now and streamline your arrival.

BUY PARKING NOW

For directions to Cashman Field and further parking information, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/buy-parking.

Ticketing

Las Vegas Lights FC has partnered with SeatGeek for the 2026 season. Lights fans will purchase, manage, and access their tickets through the SeatGeek platform.

To explore all ticketing options, including season tickets, flex plans, premium spaces, and more, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

To snag single match tickets for this Saturday's World Soccer Night match against Orange County SC, click the button below to buy now through SeatGeek.

BUY TICKETS NOW

Matchday Timeline

5:30 p.m. - Pre-Match Tailgate Party Opens

6:30 p.m. - Gates Open

6:49 p.m. - Warmups Start

7:36 p.m. - Kickoff

Stadium Policy FAQs

Can I pay with cash at Cashman Field?

No. Cashman Field is a cashless venue (yes, we understand the irony).

If I'm bringing a bag with me, does it have to be clear?

Yes. Cashman Field operates under a clear bag policy to ensure safety and a smooth entrance for fans.

However, small non-clear clutch bags are permitted, as well as seat cushions that have no pockets or zippered compartments. Exemptions are permitted for medically necessary items.

Can I bring in my own food or beverage?

No. Outside food or beverage is not allowed into Cashman Field. However, one unopened, sealed water bottle per fan is allowed.

How much does parking cost? Can I pre-pay?

Parking is $10 pre-paid online and $13 in-person on matchday. Fans can pre-purchase parking.

Can I bring sunscreen into the stadium?

No. However, thanks to our partners at Comprehensive Cancer Centers, we have sunscreen dispensers available for all fans located outside the bathrooms on both sides of the concourse (one each behind the Sideline GA section and the Endline GA section).

Are there sensory kits available at Cashman Field?

Yes! Visit our Customer Service Booth in the center of the concourse to check out a sensory kit.

For a full list of permitted items, prohibited items, bag guidelines, and more important information, head over to our Fan Code of Conduct page at lasvegaslightsfc.com/matchday/code-of-conduct.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

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