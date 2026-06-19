Larsen Joins Greenville on Loan Deal

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has agreed to send forward Brigham Larsen on loan to USL League One side Greenville Triumph SC for the remainder of the 2026 season, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Larsen, 23, has made seven appearances with one start across all competitions for the Hounds this season. He will be eligible for selection by the Triumph beginning with their league match Saturday against AV Alta FC.

"This is a great opportunity for Brigham to earn meaningful minutes and continue his development in a competitive environment. We believe he has the qualities to make an immediate impact for Greenville and we look forward to tracking his progress," Hounds sporting director Dan Visser said.

A native of Oslo, Norway, Larsen is in the second year of his first pro contract, which includes a Hounds team option for the 2027 season. The move to the South Carolina club means Larsen returns not far from where he emerged as a standout college player at UNC-Charlotte.

The Triumph's match against AV Alta kicks off at 7 p.m. tomorrow, the same time the Hounds will be back in action on the road against Hartford Athletic in a match that can be seen live on KDKA+ and ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

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