Preview: Rowdies at Brooklyn

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies look to rebound following their first defeat of the year last week against Hartford. Lining up against them will be USL Championship newcomers Brooklyn FC, who sit 12th in the Eastern Conference table with 9 points earned through the first 12 matches of their inaugural campaign.

The Rowdies will be eager to respond to last week's loss with a strong performance and a three-point result ahead of the club's break from action next weekend. With eight wins secured already this season, the Rowdies need only one more to become the first USL Championship side to surpass 30 points in the standings and match their total victories from all last year.

"We need to make sure we stay true to who we are," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I think there were maybe times in the second half (against Hartford) where there were frustations that the goal hadn't come yet. I think it's important for us to stick to what's been working for us this season and not let those frustrations take hold."

A Run to Remember

Before turning the page to Brooklyn, it's worth taking a moment to reflect on the Rowdies remarkable undefeated start this year. Before last week's match against Hartford, the Rowdies had scored first in 15 straight competitive matches and recorded nine total shutouts. The Rowdies15-match unbeaten streak through both the USL Championship season and Prinx Tires USL Cup established a new club record and ranks as the second longest undefeated start to a campaign in USL history. Beyond that, the strong start has put the Rowdies on solid ground as the frontrunners in the Eastern Conference and USL Championship Players' Shield as the midway point of the season nears.

Archer Debuts

One of the Tampa Bay's highly touted signings in the offseason finally saw his first minutes of the year last week. Seasoned USL Championship Defender Leland Archer made his long-awaited Rowdies debut as a halftime substitute against Hartford after a preseason injury sidelined him through the first few months of the year. Archer is the 18th player to make his club debut in 2026. His return boosts an already league-leading defense.

Casciato's Coaching Roots

Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato returns to the place where his coaching journey began this weekend as the Rowdies travel to Brooklyn. Casciato's first foray into coaching was as an assistant with St. John's University in Queens, New York. After helping the school win the Big East Tournament in 2011, Casciato continued his path to professional coaching as an assistant with Jersey Express, technical director and head coach for Brooklyn Italians in the NPSL, and later as an assistant with the New York Cosmos. His time at Jersey Express coincided with Brooklyn FC Midfielder Tommy McNamara and U.S. Men's National Team Goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Scouting Brooklyn

Brooklyn FC is led by experienced hand in Marlon LeBlanc. Prior to joining Brooklyn for their first season, LeBlanc spent several seasons leading Philadelphia Union II and one year as head coach for the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team. LeBlanc helped guide Philadelphia to the MLS Next Pro Cup Final in his last season in 2024.

Brooklyn will be without the club's leading scorer Marcus Anderson as he serves a one-game suspension for his red card in last week's 2-2 draw with Louisville City FC. Former Rowdies Defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele now suits up for Brooklyn as part of the club's inaugual roster.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Nigro

USL Championship Matchday 14

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Brooklyn FC

Saturday, June 2, 7:00 p.m. ET

Maimonides Park, Brooklyn, NY

2026 League Records:

Rowdies: 8W-1L-4D (4-0-2 on the road), 28 pts, 1st in the East

Brooklyn: 2W-7L-3D (2-3-1 at home), 9 pts, 11th in the East

Broadcast: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

Preview: Rowdies at Brooklyn - Tampa Bay Rowdies

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