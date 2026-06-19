Hartford Athletic Seeks Third-Straight Win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Heading into the match as winners of their last two, Hartford Athletic is set to host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, June 20th at Trinity Health Stadium in United Soccer League Championship action. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

WHEN: Saturday, June 20th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, ESPN+

STANDING IMPLICATIONS

Hartford's fate in the standings could take a sizable leap with a win on Saturday. With three points added to their arsenal, Athletic could jump as high as a tie for fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings, barring other league results that could further shake up the placement. Hartford will look to continue one of the best starts in club history in a match with a bit of history behind it, as Pittsburgh eliminated Hartford from the USL Championship playoffs last season.

SCOUTING REPORT

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC head into Saturday's battle on a three-match win streak of their own, sporting a 6-4-1 overall record (19 points fifth place in Eastern Conference) in league action this season. Last time out, they shutout Indy Eleven on home turf by a 1-0 score. Albert Dikwa leads the club with six goals this season, one of just 12 players in the league with six or more tallies.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"Pittsburgh knocked us out of the playoffs last year and we had a few tight games with them last year, finishing level on points in the regular season," said Hartford Athletic General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "I'd expect this to be a very tight, tactical game."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.

Stay tuned in to Hartford Athletic socials for updates on our injury report, brought to you by The Flood Law Firm.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

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