Ramirez's Rampage Continues, But Patriots Drop Second Straight Game in New Hampshire

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Brock Selvidge in action

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: Susan Renee)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated 6-4 by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in their second of six games in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday night.

The loss drops the Patriots to 2-3 on the season, signaling the first time in the Yankees' Double-A era of the franchise that they have been under the .500 mark.

In the game, Somerset stole a season-high four bases, including two by Ben Cowles and a double-steal by Elijah Dunham and Aaron Palensky.

LHP Brock Selvidge (4.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) started in his Double-A debut and did not factor into a decision in the game.

C Agustin Ramirez (1-for-4, 2 RBI, R, HR, BB, K) tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

The homer marked Ramirez's Eastern League-leading fourth in five games to start the 2024 season. Ramirez also leads the Eastern League with 10 RBIs, having collected RBIs in all five games this season.

Behind the plate, Ramirez went a perfect two-for-two throwing out baserunners trying to steal-his first two caught stealing of the season. Ramirez now shows a 40% caught stealing percentage, having thrown out two of five possible baserunners this season.

CF Elijah Dunham (2-for-4, 2B) picked up his first two hits of the season, batting cleanup and starting the game in center field.

3B Ben Cowles (1-for-2, 2 BB, K, 2 SB) hit safely for a fifth straight game to open his 2024 season, reaching base three times.

Cowles now leads the Patriots with seven hits this season, batting .389 (7-for-18). He becomes the first Patriot to register multiple stolen bases in a game this season.

RHP Tanner Myatt (1.1 IP, 1H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) extended his scoreless streak to 3.1 innings over his first two appearances of the season.

