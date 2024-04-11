Curve Postponed: Rain Washes Curve & Senators Away on Thursday

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and Harrisburg Senators were postponed due to rain on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon with a 3:00 p.m. first pitch in game one. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any other 2024 regular season game, excluding July 4th, 2024, for equal or lesser value based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Fridays 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Fans with digital tickets may stop in person at the box office to receive a new digital ticket for the date of their choosing.

Altoona and Harrisburg continue their series on Friday night at PNG Field. RHP Bubba Chandler is slated to start for Altoona with LHP Andrew Alvarez on the mound for the Senators. The first pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. with the Curve unveiling their new Copa de la Diversion identity, Los Peces Dorados.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

