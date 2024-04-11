SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies Postponed

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13 beginning at 1:35 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and one ticket is good for both games, including tickets already in hand for Saturday's originally scheduled game. Gates for the April 13 doubleheader will open at 12:30 p.m.

The SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies will play a single game on Friday, April 12 beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets from today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2024 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for potential playoff games.

