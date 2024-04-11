Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve Postponed

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve were postponed due to inclement weather Thursday night in Altoona. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, April 11 in Altoona beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The teams meet tomorrow night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 6:00 p.m. The series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. before the Senators head home for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 16 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The Senators' offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships, please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2024

