Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils Postponed

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - Tonight's game between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Reading Fightin Phils has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tomorrow's game will continue as a regularly scheduled with a 6:45pm first pitch. Today's postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13th, 2024 at FirstEnergy Stadium with game one beginning at 5:15pm. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

LHP Zach Penrod will get the ball for the Sea Dogs tomorrow while Reading will start LHP Matt Osterburg.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.