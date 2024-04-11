Thursday's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







HARTFORD, C.T. - Thursday night's game between the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1:10 p.m. Both games will be seven innings long.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against the Hartford Yard Goats tomorrow night at 7:10 pm.

The next Baysox homestand begins Tuesday, April 16 against the Altoona Curve from Prince George's Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.