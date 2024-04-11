Reading and Portland Postponed Thursday Night

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Ladies and gentlemen, we are sorry. We hoped to play, but the rain is just starting, now, so unfortunately, Tonight's Reading Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to rain.

Again - tonight's game has been postponed due to rain. We apologize for the timing of this announcement, as the rain is just starting now....

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for April 11, 2024 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2024 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability. You do NOT needed to exchange your dated tickets today. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, or by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL - or by emailing us at info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange. Again, You do NOT needed to exchange your dated tickets today - you can hold on to your tickets, and decide later what game you want to exchange them for.

Those fans holding tickets not specifically dated for April 11th 2024 - such as a ticket book ticket, or a Hard Work in School Ticket, your ticket MUST be stamped with today's game date at the ticket office, or at the main entrance, or at the Customer Service Booth - as you exit today. Once your undated ticket is stamped with today's date, it then becomes a DATED Rain Out ticket.

These UNDATED tickets include the following:

Hard Work at School and Throwback Thursday tickets - once stamped these tickets are eligible to be used one of their remaining qualifying games.

Undated General Admission Tickets - Such as TICKET BOOK TICKETS - once stamped these tickets are eligible to be used at any remaining 2024 regular season home game, based on availability.

SO, If your ticket already has today's date printed on it - you do not need to have it stamped, AND you DO NOT need to exchange it tonight.

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regard to whether the group outing will be rescheduled, or if individuals within the group should exchange the tickets themselves. Please check with your specific group leader to see how they will handle the exchange.

Again, we apologize for the weather. Tonight's game has, unfortunately, been postponed due to rain.

