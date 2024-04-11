Yard Goats Postponed on Thursday

Thursday's Hartford Yard Goats game against the Bowie Baysox has been postponed due to weather and unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as a single admission doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1:10 PM.

