Yard Goats Postponed on Thursday
April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Thursday's Hartford Yard Goats game against the Bowie Baysox has been postponed due to weather and unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as a single admission doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1:10 PM.
