Reading and Portland to Play Doubleheader Saturday

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Following Thursday night's rainout between the Reading Fightin Phils and Portland Sea Dogs, it was announced the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday night's 6:45 p.m. game will remain a single game as scheduled and the first 1,500 adults will receive an America's Classic Ballpark 2024 Renovation Commemorative Cup thanks to Pepsi.

Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at the originally scheduled 3:15 p.m. on Saturday and the seating bowl at 4:15. The teams will then play two seven-inning games. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive a R-Phils Team Photo and Home Schedule, thanks to Feesers. Starting at 3:15, there will be a Happy Hour and $1 off beer and a pregame concert in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza with Chris Emkey. Additionally, Capital Blue Cross Hard Work in School Tickets are accepted. It is also Spring Township Night.

The Fightin Phils and Sea Dogs are back in action Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and LHP Matt Osterberg will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Zach Penrod for Portland. Pregame radio coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and fans can listen at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

On Friday, the first 1,500 adults will receive an America's Classic Ballpark Renovation Commemorative Cup, Saturday the first 1,500 kids will get a 2024 R-Phils Team Photo with Home Schedule, and the series finishes Sunday with an R-Phils Mascots and Characters Meet and Greet and Photo Session for all kids starting at 2 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for all games at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

