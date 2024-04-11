Squirrels Come Back For Walk-Off Win Over 'ducks

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 2-1, on Thursday night at The Diamond, scoring the winning run on a fielding error in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Flying Squirrels (2-4) picked up their first win of the season-opening homestand against the RubberDucks (4-2).

In the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second, Carter Howell rolled a ground ball to Akron first baseman Joe Naranjo that deflected off his glove into right field, allowing Victor Bericoto to score the winning run from second base.

Bericoto reached on a one-out double before Logan Wyatt was intentionally walked by Jordan Jones (Loss, 0-1), setting up the game-winning play.

The RubberDucks held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth inning when Jimmy Glowenke hit a solo homer to even the score.

Reliever Eric Silva worked through the fifth and sixth without allowing a run and Mat Olsen worked the next two scoreless innings, including working out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth.

Evan Gates (Win, 1-0) allowed two hits in the ninth but stranded both runners on base, striking out Micael Ramirez to escape the jam.

Akron scored the game's first run in the third inning with an RBI double by Kahlil Watson. It was the only run allowed by Richmond starter Carson Ragsdale, who struck out five over four innings in his home debut.

Doug Nikhazy started for Akron and pitched five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks continue the series on Friday night. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (0-1, 0.00) will start for Richmond. Right-hander Tommy Mace (1-0, 0.00) will throw for Akron. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

