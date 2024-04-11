Thursday's Rumble Ponies Game at Erie Postponed

April 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







ERIE, PA - Thursday night's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Saturday with the first game getting underway at 1:35 p.m.

The Rumble Ponies will be back in action against the SeaWolves on Friday night. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway from Erie at 5:50 p.m on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

