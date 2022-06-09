Rainiers Wrap Winning Trip, Swat Bees 5-3

June 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Darren McCaughan

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Darren McCaughan(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Salt Lake City, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (21-35) took a three-game series from the Salt Lake Bees (30-27) on Thursday afternoon, capping a winning road trip (5-4) with a 5-3 victory. Rainiers right-hander Darren McCaughan (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) stymied Salt Lake early before a quartet of Tacoma bullpen arms made it a wire-to-wire win for the visitors.

In all three games of the series, the Rainiers sprinted to a 5-0 lead before Salt Lake scored. Erick Mejia (2-for-3) led off the second inning with an automatic double that bounced off the warning track, and eventually scored following a pair of Bees errors. Alex Blandino made it 2-0 with an RBI double to left field.

Tacoma tacked on three more runs in the third, when Joe Odom and Mejia were each hit by a pitch, both scoring on a Marcus Wilson double yanked down the line in left, into the corner. Wilson would score a batter later, on an Andrew Knapp single to right.

The Bees charged their first two runs to McCaughan in the fourth, when Jake Gatewood hit his second homer of the season after a Matt Thaiss walk, making it a 5-2 game. McCaughan would throw 85 pitches, and 53 for strikes.

Rainiers relievers Fernando Abad, Patrick Weigel (BB, 2 K) and Nick Margevicius (3 K) each worked a scoreless, hitless inning to protect the lead, on a day the lineups combined for only 13 hits (seven for Tacoma). Salt Lake used six different pitchers on a bullpen day.

With the score still 5-2 in the ninth, Monte Harrison added a homer (4) for the Bees, but the solo shot was merely a footnote as Matt Koch finished off his second save this season with a strikeout.

The Rainiers will begin a nine-game homestand on Friday at Cheney Stadium, with the opener of three games against the Round Rock Express, the first meeting of those clubs this season. RHP Konner Wade is Tacoma's scheduled starter.

All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.