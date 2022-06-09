Saturday MVP Field Day to Celebrate 2022 OKC Dodgers MVP Program

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 17,000 second-, third- and fourth-grade students from across the state of Oklahoma participated in the sixth year of the Oklahoma City Dodgers MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education presented by Devon Energy and Olsson.

The free OKC Dodgers MVP Program incentivizes teachers and students to participate in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum, rewarding students for their STEM achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.

"Devon is committed to engaging with students and teachers to promote STEM learning in classrooms across the state," said Christina Rehkop, Devon's community relations director. "The MVP Program is a fun and exciting way to bring skills and learning to life through the lens of baseball."

The program was offered statewide in Oklahoma for a fourth straight year and expanded to include second-grade classrooms for the first time for the 2021-22 school year.

"Olsson is excited to be partnering with the Oklahoma City Dodgers' MVP Program that celebrates the achievements of young students throughout the state in STEM education," said Jimmy Sparks, Western Region Leader for Olsson.

The sixth year of the program culminates Saturday with MVP Field Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - an exclusive event for participating MVP students and teachers, as well as their families. More than 700 students and teachers from throughout Oklahoma are scheduled to attend. Media are welcome and encouraged to attend Saturday's MVP Field Day from 10 a.m. to noon and may RSVP to Doug Doe at ddoe@kochcomm.com or (405) 471-9921.

MVP Field Day will include STEM activities presented by Devon Energy, Olsson, SWOSU/Sage Camp, Women's Energy Network, Engage Learning, OERB, Science Museum Oklahoma, First Robotics, Mad Science, Rose State College, NASA, Women in Technology and OG&E.

"We are excited to celebrate and reward our MVP Program students and teachers for their hard work during the school year with a day filled with fun STEM activities at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "We have received such positive feedback from teachers and students during the program's first six years and look forward to continuing to grow the MVP Program."

The OKC Dodgers MVP Program will resume in August for the 2022-23 school year. Additional information about the OKC Dodgers MVP Program and how to participate can be found at okcdodgers.com/mvp or via email to: mvp@okcdodgers.com.

The OKC Dodgers play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. tonight before opening a three-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Friday night's game features Loop Rawlins: One Man Wild West Show presented by H&H Shooting Sports as well as Friday Night Fireworks following the game.

The Dodgers and Bees meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on 89ers Night as the Dodgers will wear retro 89ers jerseys in a nod to the franchise's history. Saturday is also a Future Dodgers Night as youth baseball and softball teams can participate in a pregame parade on the field.

The series wraps up at 2:05 p.m. Sunday and kids can run the bases following the game.

Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

