Vosler's 3-Run Homer Not Enough to Lift River Cats Past Aces

West Sacramento, Calif. - A six-run fourth proved to be the undoing for the Sacramento River Cats (22-34) as they fell 8-3 to the Reno Aces (31-25) on Wednesday.

Right-hander Luis Ortiz, who was thrust into the rotation after the trade of Wednesday's scheduled starter, left-hander Michael Plassmeyer, was excellent. The 26-year-old struck out four without allowing a base-runner in 3.0 shutout innings.

The bullpen could not continue Ortiz's dominance, allowing eight runs over the next three innings, four coming off righty Norwith Gudiño (0-3) in the fourth.

Sacramento got within four in the fifth thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of first baseman Jason Vosler.

Rehabbing San Francisco outfielder Steven Duggar got the River Cats' first hit with two outs in the fifth, singling to right field. After left fielder Heliot Ramos extended the inning with his own single, Vosler went the other way, clearing the left field wall to make it 7-3.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle (4-2, 5.49) will try for his team-leading fifth win. He'll be opposed by righty Corbin Martin (3-1, 4.44) at 6:45 p.m. (PT) on Thirsty Thursday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Newly-signed right-hander Shelby Miller made his River Cats debut, striking out one while allowing two hits and one walk in a scoreless inning.

Right-hander Kervin Castro struck out three in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Center fielder Bryce Johnson went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, and his 13th stolen base of the season.

