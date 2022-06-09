Errors Doom Salt Lake in Series Finale with Tacoma

The Salt Lake Bees only gave up five runs, but committed three errors on their way to a 5-3 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers. The Bees take their second consecutive series loss and fall to 30-27 on the season. The Rainiers improve to 21-35 and come away with just their second series win of the season.

Monte Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run, Jake Gatewood hit a two-run home run, and Kean Wong went 2-for-3. The Bees bullpen pitched 6.2 innings of work and gave up zero runs on just four hits while striking out seven.

Tacoma did all of their damage in the second and third innings, holding a 5-0 lead after three innings of play.

Gatewood got the Bees on the board in the fourth inning with his two-run home run, making it 5-2. Harrison hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't spark a rally as the Bees fell 5-3.

Salt Lake will now travel to Oklahoma City for a three-game weekend series with the Dodgers starting tomorrow.

