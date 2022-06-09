Tom Homers, Williams Spins 2.0 Perfect Innings in Thursday Defeat
June 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - A home run from left fielder Ka'ai Tom, and a strong performance by the bullpen was not enough to break the tough stretch as the Sacramento River Cats (22-35) fell 3-2 to the division-rival Reno Aces (32-25) on Thursday.
After rehabbing San Francisco center fielder Steven Duggar reached base on a fielding error in the sixth, Tom demolished a two-run home run, which had an elite 111.1 MPH exit velocity. Tom is 11-for-29 (.379) with seven runs, three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and a 1.248 OPS in eight June games.
Right-hander Sean Hjelle (4-3) was solid in his first start since returning from the Giants. The 25-year-old allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.0 innings.
Veteran right-hander Taylor Williams was stellar out of the bullpen, striking out two in 2.0 perfect innings.
Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (1-1, 4.50) looks to snap the skid with a win on Orange Friday. He'll take on former University of Oregon hurler, right-hander Ryne Nelson (4-4, 6.57) at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Former River Cats lefty Caleb Baragar struck out one in a perfect eighth inning of relief. Baragar was named the MVP of the River Cats' 2019 Triple-A National Championship win over Columbus.
Lefty Joey Marciano threw a perfect eighth before right-hander Yunior Marte struck out one and walked two in a scoreless ninth inning of relief.
