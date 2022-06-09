Six-Run Fourth Propels Reno Past Sacramento for 8-3 Win

SACRAMENTO, Ca. - Fueled by a six-run fourth inning, the Reno Aces (31-25) downed the Sacramento River Cats (22-34) in an 8-3 win Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park. With the victory, the Aces extended their winning streak to a season-high five games.

The bats came alive for Reno in the fourth with a six-run inning. Dominic Fletcher led off with a triple to right and later scored on a groundout for Reno's first run. With the bases loaded, Drew Ellis added another run with an RBI single to left. Dominic Canzone stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded once again and cashed in with a grand slam to deep center and increased Reno's lead to 6-0.

Cole Tucker recorded his first hit in an Aces uniform Wednesday night and made it count with an RBI single in the sixth to push the Aces' lead to 8-3 and cement the win.

On the mound, Luis Frias earned his first win of the season after the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings in relief, allowed one hit and struck out three batters.

In a true bullpen day for the Aces, the relief quartet of Ryan Weiss, Mack Lemieux, Mitchell Stumpo and Kevin Ginkel tossed a combined five shutout innings, allowed one hit and struck out five batters.

In his past five games, Canzone is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with two homers, nine RBI and six runs scored.

The Aces have scored six or more runs in each game during their five-game winning streak.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, GS, 4 RBI, R, and extended his hitting streak to four games.

Duke Ellis: 1-for-4, RBI, R.

Cole Tucker: 1-for-4, RBI.

Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-4, R.

Luis Frias: W, 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 K's.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants through Sunday, June 12. The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

