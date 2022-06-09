Beer Blasts Two-Run Homer, Martin Earns Third-Straight Win in Reno's 3-2 Defeat over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Ca. - A two-run homer from Seth Beer proved to be the difference-maker for the Reno Aces (32-25) in a 3-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats (22-35) Thursday night at Sutter Health Park. Thursday's victory extends the Aces' winning streak to a season-high six games.

The Aces pounced on the River Cats early in the first inning when Beer tipped one back over the Aces' bullpen and onto the right field berm for a two-run homer and a 2-0 Aces lead.

A Sacramento fielding error allowed Dominic Fletcher to scamper home in the fifth and pad Reno's lead to 3-0.

Corbin Martin made his sixth start of the season Thursday and earned his third-straight win with 5.2 innings of two-run ball (one earned) on three hits and struck out five batters.

With a slim 3-2 lead, the relief trio of Keynan Middleton, Paul Fry and Caleb Baragar held the line with 2.1 scoreless innings, allowed no hits and tallied three strikeouts to keep Reno in prime position. The Aces relievers also retired the last 10 Sacramento batters in order.

Miguel Aguilar was called to pitch the ninth and slammed the door for his fifth save of the season with a scoreless inning, allowed no hits and struck out a batter.

In his past three starts, Martin has allowed just three earned runs on nine hits and fanned 19 batters in 17.1 innings pitched.

After his 2-for-4 night, Stone Garrett now has 14 extra-base hit games this season which is second to Buddy Kennedy's 17.

Aces Notables:

Seth Beer: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R.

Stone Garrett: 2-for-4.

Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, R, SB.

Corbin Martin: W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 5 K's.

Miguel Aguilar: S, 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, K.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants through Sunday, June 12. The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

