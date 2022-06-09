OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 9, 2022

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-35) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (34-22)

Game #57 of 150/Home #30 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Shawn Dubin (1-3, 6.75) vs. OKC-LHP Andrew Heaney (0-1, 3.00)/RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-0, 1.75)

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: Following back-to-back walk-off wins, the Oklahoma City Dodgers look for a three-game sweep of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City native and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney is scheduled to make his second start of his current rehab assignment.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight runs over the game's final three innings, including four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the score and then three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to pull off a 9-8 walk-off win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing 6-1 in the eighth inning, Jason Martin hit a RBI double. Down four the ninth inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out before Miguel Vargas drew a walk to make it 6-2. Jake Lamb followed with a bases-clearing double to tie the game. Sugar Land scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning without a hit to take an 8-6 lead before the Dodgers scored three runs in the bottom of the frame. Drew Avans hit a one-out RBI single into center field to get the Dodgers within one run. Michael Busch followed and hit the first pitch of his at-bat off the left field fence for a game-winning two-run double. Sugar Land took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Martin hit a solo homer run in the second inning to make it a 2-1 game. The Space Cowboys scored a run in the sixth inning after two OKC errors and added three more runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Oklahoma City native Andrew Heaney (0-1) is scheduled to make his second start as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment with the OKC Dodgers. Heaney has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since April 20 with left shoulder discomfort...Heaney made his first start with OKC June 4 in Round Rock. He retired nine of the 11 batters he faced across three innings and allowed one run on two hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. He retired the first seven batters before a one-out double in the third inning. Heaney threw 39 pitches with 29 strikes and all nine outs were groundouts or strikeouts. He left the game with the Dodgers trailing, 1-0, and was charged with a losing decision in OKC's 5-2 defeat...He made two starts with LAD in April at Minnesota and against Cincinnati, going 1-0 and allowing one unearned run and four hits over a combined 10.1 innings with three walks and 16 strikeouts as he held opponents 4-for-36...Heaney is in his ninth ML season and first season with the Dodgers after signing as a free agent Nov. 10, 2021. The lefty owns a career 33-38 record with a 4.65 ERA in 123 career MLB appearances (114 starts)...Heaney was selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University. Born and raised in OKC, Heaney attended Putnam City High School. Tonight will be the first time in his pro career he's pitched at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Ryan Pepiot (3-0) is scheduled to follow Heaney for his ninth appearance and first in relief with OKC this season...Pepiot last pitched June 2 in Round Rock. He allowed just one run and two hits over 4.2 innings with three walks and seven K's and did not factor into the decision while throwing a career-high 95 pitches...Pepiot has split time between OKC and LA this season. In his three starts with LAD, he's allowed four runs over 11.1 innings while holding opponents to a .154 average with 13 strikeouts. However, he has also allowed 11 walks. He last started for Los Angeles May 27 at Arizona and allowed one run and three hits over 4.1 innings with three walks, a hit batter and five strikeouts...Pepiot made his ML debut in Pittsburgh May 11 with 3.0 scoreless innings...He was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for April as he went 2-0 in five starts with a league-best 1.66 ERA, allowing 14 hits with 29 K's over 21.2 IP and held opponents to a .182 average. He also received weekly PCL honors after making two starts during OKC's first series of the season versus Albuquerque. He threw 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, three walks and seven K's...The OKC Dodgers have gone 8-0 in Pepiot's starts this season...Pepiot was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the program's highest-ever draft pick...He's faced Sugar Land twice this season, going 2-0 after allowing two runs and seven hits with 13 strikeouts over 11.0 innings. In his last matchup May 22 in Sugar Land, he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one hit batter to go along with six K's. He retired 14 of the 17 batters he faced in the team's 7-2 win.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2022: 8-3 2021: 12-12 All-time: 20-15 At OKC: 12-8 The Dodgers meet Sugar Land for the third time this season and second time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Dodgers won the initial series between the teams in OKC, 4-2, April 26-May 1, closing out the series with three straight wins and outscoring the Space Cowboys overall, 39-30, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Dodgers won a short three-game road series against the Space Cowboys May 20-22 in Sugar Land, 2-1...Entering the current series, Miguel Vargas led OKC with 12 hits in nine games against Sugar Land, including a triple and two homers, along with seven walks, four RBI and 12 runs scored. Stefen Romero had a team-best 13 RBI in six games against the Space Cowboys this season, including five doubles and two homers, as seven of his nine hits have gone for extra bases. Pitcher Ryan Pepiot is 2-0 against Sugar Land with 13 K's against three walks in 11.0 IP...The teams split their 2021 season series, 12-12. Both teams went 6-6 on their home fields as Sugar Land played its first season as a Triple-A franchise. The Dodgers won nine of the first 12 games before Sugar Land took nine of the final 12 games and six of the last seven games...The Dodgers have won seven of their last eight games against the Space Cowboys after they had lost 11 of the previous 15 meetings going back to last season. They have also won five straight at home.

Winning Ways: OKC has won three straight games, five of the last six games and six of the last eight games. The Dodgers pace the Pacific Coast League with a 34-22 record and are a season-best 12 games above .500 for the first time since holding a 61-49 record Aug. 5, 2018. OKC has not been 13 games above .500 since Aug. 2, 2018 when they were 60-47...Tonight the team will look for its fourth winning streak of at least four games this season and its first four-game win streak since May 11-14 in Round Rock.

Party at Home Plate: Michael Busch's game-winning two-run double in the 10th inning yesterday gave the Dodgers a second consecutive walk-off win. On Tuesday night, Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-4 victory...Wednesday was also OKC's fourth walk-off win of the season as Jason Martin hit the team's first walk-off home run in the ninth inning in the season opener April 5 against Albuquerque and Eddy Alvarez hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning for a win against El Paso May 19...The Dodgers had three total walk-off wins during the 2021 season and two walk-off wins in 2019. The team last surpassed three walk-off wins in a season in 2018 when they finished with six walk-off victories...Three of OKC's last five home wins have been in walk-off fashion.

That's So Extra: Wednesday was OKC's second extra-inning game of the season, although it was the first game to extend to 10 innings as the team's first extra-inning game of 2022 occurred in a seven-inning game as part of a doubleheader. The Dodgers also won in extra innings at home yesterday for the first time since Aug. 17, 2018 against Iowa (6-4 win in 11 innings). Prior to Wednesday, the Dodgers had lost seven straight extra-inning games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Comeback Trail: The four runs scored by the Dodgers in the ninth inning yesterday marked the team's largest comeback in its final at-bat since a 13-12 victory against Omaha April 16, 2019 in OKC when the Dodgers entered the ninth inning trailing, 12-7, before scoring six runs for a walk-off win...Wednesday was the team's first win when trailing after eight innings this season and first since June 28, 2021 at Sugar Land when the Dodgers scored twice in the ninth inning to tie the game before winning, 5-4, in 11 innings...After not winning a game all season when trailing after at least six innings, the Dodgers pulled off comeback wins on back-to-back days. In each of the two games, the Dodgers did not lead at any point until the final play...Yesterday's five-run come-from-behind victory was the team's largest since July 9, 2021 at El Paso when the Dodgers fell behind, 7-0, but won, 15-11...Over the first two games of the current series, the Dodgers have gone 7-for-44 (.159) with two runs (both solo homers) through the first six innings but 13-for-28 (.464) with 13 runs from the seventh inning on.

Drew Point: Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a RBI, a walk and his team-leading 11th stolen base. Avans has now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 14-for-38 (.368) with two homers, three doubles and eight walks. He has also now reached base in a season-best 13 straight games with a plate appearance. It is the longest active on-base streak for an OKC player...Since May 22, Avans has raised his season batting average by 51 points and his season on-base percentage by 72 points.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games yesterday with a double in the first inning. He also drew a bases-loaded walk and scored a run in the ninth inning. During the nine-game stretch, he is 10-for-37 (.270) with a homer, four doubles and nine RBI. His streak is tied for third-longest by a Dodgers player this season...Vargas leads the PCL with 47 runs scored and 61 hits. His 102 total bases are fourth-most in the league and his 32 walks are tied for fourth.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. He has now reached base in 17 of his last 18 games as well as in 32 of his last 34 games...Over the 34-game stretch (beginning April 24), Lamb is slashing .309/.434/.577 with nine homers, six doubles, 27 walks, 30 RBI and 23 runs scored...His 33 walks, 39 RBI and 12 homers all pace the Dodgers...His walk total is tied for most in the PCL, while his RBI total is tied for fourth and his homers are tied for fifth-most in the league.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers own a 2-0 series lead for the first time since April 19-20 in Sacramento...The Dodgers continue to lead all full-season minor league teams with 362 runs scored, a .373 OBP and .831 OPS. They also lead all Triple-A teams with 282 walks (fourth-most overall)...Entering the eighth inning yesterday, the Dodgers had been 6-for-the-last-48 with runners on base and 2-for-the-last-26 with runners in scoring position before finishing the game 6-for-11 with ROB/RISP...Yesterday Tomás Telis recorded a game-high three hits - including two doubles - and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-19 with two RBI...The Dodgers hit a season-high seven doubles yesterday. It's the most doubles the team has hit in one game since Aug. 8, 2021 at Albuquerque (seven) and most in a home game since June 16, 2018 vs. Las Vegas (eight)...The Dodgers have homered in five straight games, totaling nine dingers over that stretch...Today is catcher Tony Wolters' 30th birthday.

