Rainiers Wrap Season With 5-4 Victory Over Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas - The Tacoma Rainiers (66-73) closed out the 2018 season with a 5-4 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (82-57) on Monday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

Designated hitter Cameron Rupp led the way for Tacoma on offense, driving in four of the Rainiers five runs on a 3-for-4 performance that included a three-run home run. Center fielder Ian Miller (1x4, R, BB) and right fielder Andrew Aplin (1x3, BB) also reached base multiple times, while left fielder Sebastian Ochoa (0x3, R, RBI) drove in a run.

Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence wrapped up his 2018 season with three innings of work - he allowed four runs on eight hits while issuing no walks and striking out one. Lawrence threw 43 pitches, 29 of which were strikes.

Rigo Beltran (2.0 IP), Trevor Frank (3.0 IP), and Daniel Schlereth (1.0 IP) combined to toss six innings of no-hit relief for the Rainiers after Lawrence exited the game. Frank (1-0) earned his first win of the year with Tacoma, while Schlereth notched his first save. The trio of relievers combined to allow just two baserunners on a pair of walks while striking out eight.

Tacoma finished the 2018 season with a record of 66-73 while placing third in the Pacific Coast League's Pacific Northern Division. The Rainiers return to action next April, kicking off the 2019 season on the road on Thursday, April 4, 2019 against the Sacramento River Cats.

