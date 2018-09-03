L.V. Franchise Records 300,000 in Home Attendance

2018 CASHMAN FIELD ATTENDANCE: In 69 dates, Las Vegas total is 326,871 for an average of 4,737...Las Vegas' largest crowd was a sellout of 12,512 vs. Sacramento on September 1 for the Hometown Heroes/Fan Appreciation Night/Vegas Golden Knights Jersey Giveaway...the Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 36 seasons (1983-2018)...the all-time attendance total now stands at 11,995,658.

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average

2006 365,659 72 dates 5,079 average

*inaugural season

