Chihuahuas Drop Finale, Playoffs Await Wednesday

September 3, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas lost their regular season finale Monday afternoon to the Tacoma Rainiers 5-4. The Chihuahuas finished with an 82-57 record, tied with the Fresno Grizzlies for the second-best record in the Pacific Coast League, with both teams only one win behind the Memphis Redbirds for top record in the PCL.

Shane Peterson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs Monday, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Designated hitter Francisco Mejia went 2-for-4 for El Paso, his third consecutive multi-hit game. The Rainiers and Chihuahuas split the four-game series, leaving the Chihuahuas with eight wins and two splits in their last 10 series of the year.

The Chihuahuas are now 1-4 all-time in regular season finales. The Chihuahuas do not play Tuesday and begin a best-of-five playoff series against Fresno on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2018/09/03/542643#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542643

Team Records: Tacoma (65-73), El Paso (82-57)

Next Game: Pacific Coast League Playoffs, First Round - Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Brady Rodgers (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Walker Lockett (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Tacoma 5 El Paso 4 - Monday

WP: Frank (1-0)

LP: Capps (1-1)

S: Schlereth (1)

Time: 2:35

Attn: 7,523

