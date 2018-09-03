Iowa Rains out Final 2018 Contest

DES MOINES, IA - Today's scheduled contest between the Iowa Cubs and Round Rock Express has been cancelled due to inclement weather at Principal Park. The game will not be made up.

The Iowa Cubs finish the 2018 slate 50-88 in fourth place in the PCL American North Division. Iowa averaged 7,356 fans per game for a total of 463,399 to visit Principal Park this season.

The I-Cubs open the 2019 campaign at Nashville on April 4.

