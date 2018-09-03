Isotopes Fall to Aces in Penultimate Game

September 3, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





The Reno Aces came from behind to hand the Isotopes a 5-2 loss on Sunday evening from Greater Nevada Field in the season's penultimate contest.

The Isotopes offense struggled to get going, crossing the plate twice on the evening while collecting five hits.

Jordan Patterson supplied all of the offense, finishing the night 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a bases loaded hit-by-pitch.

Josh Fuentes recorded the only multi-hit game for Albuquerque, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles.

On the mound, Peter Lambert put together a solid start. The right-hander tossed 5.0 shutout innings, walking two and striking out four. He received a no-decision.

Santiago Casilla took the loss after allowing three runs in the eighth inning out of the bullpen.

The Isotopes wrap up the 2018 season on Monday afternoon with a Labor Day matinee in Reno. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 2:05 p.m.

