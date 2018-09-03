OKC Dodgers Game Notes: September 3, 2018

September 3, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (73-65) vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (73-64)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Games #139 & 140 of 140/Road #69 & 70 of 70 (32-36)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Zach Neal (3-2, 3.90) vs. COS-RHP Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.75)

OKC-TBA vs. COS-TBA

Monday, September 3, 2018 | Security Service Field | Colorado Springs, Colo. | 1:30 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers wrap up the regular season with a potential doubleheader of two seven-inning games and the chance to clinch the PCL American Northern Division title starting at 1:30 p.m. CT against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Security Service Field...The Dodgers trail first-place Colorado Springs by a half-game in the division standings. If the Dodgers win their 1:30 p.m. game today, the teams will then play a second game, as Oklahoma City needs two wins today in order to clinch the division title and a playoff berth. Colorado Springs can win the division title and continue into the postseason with one victory.

Yesterday's Games: The Dodgers picked up two crucial wins Sunday night, hitting four home runs in an 11-8 win in their regularly scheduled game after defeating the Sky Sox, 6-4, in the completion of a suspended game earlier. The day started with the conclusion of a suspended game from Saturday when the teams played to a 4-4 tie through six innings. Play resumed Sunday in the top of the seventh inning, however neither team scored in the frame, sending the scheduled seven-inning game into extra innings. In the eighth, Will Smith connected on his first Triple-A home run - a two-run shot - to push OKC to a 6-4 lead. The Sky Sox loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with two outs, but OKC reliever Brian Schlitter (7-2) kept the Sky Sox scoreless. Sky Sox reliever Tristan Archer (4-4) was hit with the loss...In Sunday's regularly scheduled game, the Dodgers took a quick lead in the first inning when Edwin RÃ-os hit a two-run homer. The Sky Sox cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second inning on Christian Bethancourt's solo homer and took a 3-2 lead in the third inning on Dylan Moore's two-run homer. The Dodgers regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning, scoring five runs with two outs, including a two-run homer by Jake Peter and three-run shot by Henry Ramos for a 7-3 advantage. The Sky Sox scored twice in the fifth before a RBI double by Ramos and RBI single by Kyle Garlick in the sixth gave OKC a 9-5 lead. Connor Joe homered in the seventh for a 10-5 lead. A three-run homer by Colorado Springs' Tyrone Taylor in the seventh cut the Dodgers' lead to 10-8. A RBI single by Ramos in the ninth extended the Dodgers' lead to 11-8 before reliever Joe Broussard retired all three Sky Sox batters he faced in the bottom of the inning for his 10th save. Dodgers reliever Josh Sborz (1-1) picked up the win, while Colorado Springs starting pitcher Alec Asher (6-4) took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Zach Neal (3-2) makes his 11th start of the season today for the Dodgers...He most recently pitched the second game of an Aug. 29 doubleheader at Iowa, allowing two unearned runs and six hits over 4.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded five strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of Iowa's 3-2 win...Over his last five starts (26.0 IP), Neal has allowed just two walks and has 21 strikeouts during the same time...Neal returned to OKC following a four-player trade with Cincinnati July 4. Since rejoining the team, Neal has made 11 appearances (eight starts) and has posted a 3.94 ERA with opponents batting .271...The team is 5-5 in his starts and he has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of the 10 games...He also made two starts with OKC in April before an April 17 trade sent him to Cincinnati. Neal then made 18 appearances (three starts) with Triple-A Louisville...In 2017, Neal made six relief appearances during two stints with Oakland and spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Nashville...Tonight is his sixth career start against the Sky Sox (1-2, 4.15 ERA) and second of the season. In his last meeting against the Sky Sox Aug. 24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, he allowed two runs and six hits over 5.0 innings in a no decision. He issued one walk and recorded four strikeouts in OKC's eventual 6-5 loss.

Against the Sky Sox: 2018: 7-7 2017: 4-12 All-time: 105-89 At COS: 41-53 The top two teams in the American Northern Division close out the regular season as they compete for the division title...The Dodgers and Sky Sox have played each other seven times over the last 10 days, with OKC going 4-3...Colorado Springs has a 59-55 edge in runs scored in the series, while OKC has a 117-113 advantage in hits... The season series has been streaky, as OKC won the first three meetings before the Sky Sox won five straight. OKC then won two games before back-to-back wins by the Sky Sox and two more wins by OKC...Colorado Springs won 12 of 16 meetings last season, marking the second time in OKC's modern PCL era the team lost 12 games in a season against one opponent (6-12 vs. Nashville in 2007)...The teams have finished in the top two spots in the division the last two seasons and one or both teams have been in first place every game in 2018...Yesterday the Dodgers won consecutive games at Security Service Field for the first time since May 7-8, 2016. Prior to Sunday, OKC had lost 10 of the last 11 games and were 2-13 over their last 15 games at the venue.

For All the Marbles: The Dodgers can clinch their third division title in the last four seasons with two wins today, while Colorado Springs can clinch back-to-back division titles with one win...This marks the third time in the last seven seasons, OKC entered the final series of the regular season with a chance to win a division title, but this is the first time they are playing the team they are in direct competition with...In 2012, the team entered the final series 1.5 games behind Albuquerque in the American Southern Division, but the Isotopes clinched the division on the second-to-last day of the season...In 2014, the RedHawks entered the final series 2.0 games ahead of Omaha in the American Northern Division. However, they lost all four games of a series in Iowa while Omaha won all four games against Colorado Springs to take the division.

Oh Henry!: Over his last two games, Henry Ramos is 7-for-9 with two doubles, a homer, eight RBI and two runs scored. He tallied a career-high five hits last night and racked up five RBI in a game for the second time this season and first time since April 13 against New Orleans...Ramos became the first OKC player with a five-hit game this season, as he went 5-for-6 last night, and is the first OKC player to reach the mark since Bobby Wilson collected five hits Aug. 21, 2017, also in Colorado Springs.

Getting Offensive: The Dodgers broke out of their recent offensive slump the last two games, racking up a total of 17 runs and 27 hits. The team batted .370 over the pair of games, including 9-for-22 (.409) with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers swatted five homers over the two games, including four homers in last night's regularly scheduled game - their first four-homer game May 20 against Nashville and the first game with as many as three home runs since June 30 at New Orleans in Game 2 of a doubleheader...Entering yesterday, the Dodgers had been held to nine or fewer hits in 18 of 19 games, batting just .213 (126x591) and scoring 56 runs during the stretch (2.95 rpg).

Around the Horn: Over his last seven appearances, reliever Brian Schlitter has racked up five saves and one win. He's allowed just one run over his last 10 outings (10.1 IP) while holding opponents 5-for-35. He has a total of 21 saves this season - second-most in the PCL Dodgers...Edwin RÃ-os has hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-15 with a double, homer, three RBI and three runs scored. Between both games yesterday he went 4-for-8 with two extra-base hits...Pitchers Logan Bawcom and Tyler Pill each collected hits last night, marking the fourth straight game a Dodgers pitcher has collected at least one hit at the plate, and pitchers are 7-for-11 over those four games...The Dodgers have not won three straight games since July 30-Aug. 2 and have lost in each of their last four attempts to win three in a row.

