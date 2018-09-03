Isotopes Drop Season Finale to Aces 8-3

The Isotopes (63-77) fell in their season finale Monday afternoon as the Reno Aces (72-68) defeated Albuquerque, 8-3, at Greater Nevada Field. The game ended after eight innings because of a travel curfew.

Right-handed reliever David Holman took the loss, surrendering four runs and five hits in 2.0 innings. Starter Nelson Gonzalez went 3.0 innings on the hill, allowing two runs and four hits to Reno.

Josh Fuentes recorded three of the Isotopes nine hits at the plate, picking up two doubles and a single. Fuentes ended the year with 39 doubles ranking as the second-most in a single-season for an Isotope. The third baseman's .327 batting average for 2018 finishes as the sixth-highest in team history.

Mike Tauchman and Raimel Tapia both collected multi-hit games Monday with Tauchman also driving in two runs. The two RBI for Tauchman gave him a career-high 81 for the season.

Albuquerque will be back in action in April 2019 for the beginning of the 17th season of Isotopes baseball.?

