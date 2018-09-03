River Cats drop final game of 2018 as 51s walk off

September 3, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





LAS VEGAS, NV - The Sacramento River Cats (55-85) controlled the lead for eight innings on the season's final day, but surrendered a walk-off home run to the Las Vegas 51s (71-69) as they fell 4-3 to bring a tough 2018 campaign to a close.

With a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning, red-hot Brock Stassi extended his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games with a two-run single to give the River Cats a 3-0 lead.

Coming off a great start in his last time out, River Cats starter Tyler Herb was smooth sailing with seven strikeouts and just one earned run, but walked six batters before being taken out in the sixth inning.

Despite a solid start from Herb, Las Vegas would come back in the ninth inning with a walk-off two-run homer from Mets' prospect Peter Alonso to defeat the River Cats by the final score of 4-3.

Additional Notes

- Jacob Heyward picked up his first two Triple-A hits on Monday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

- Tyler Herb helped his own cause at the plate with two hits and a run scored. Herb finishes the season 3-for-13 (.231) as a hitter.

- After holding a lead going into the ninth and then falling to Las Vegas, Sacramento will finish 44-4 this season when leading after the eighth inning.

***

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. River Cats Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the 2018 season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). For more information about the River Cats, visit www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.