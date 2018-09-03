River Cats drop final game of 2018 as 51s walk off
September 3, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
LAS VEGAS, NV - The Sacramento River Cats (55-85) controlled the lead for eight innings on the season's final day, but surrendered a walk-off home run to the Las Vegas 51s (71-69) as they fell 4-3 to bring a tough 2018 campaign to a close.
With a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning, red-hot Brock Stassi extended his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games with a two-run single to give the River Cats a 3-0 lead.
Coming off a great start in his last time out, River Cats starter Tyler Herb was smooth sailing with seven strikeouts and just one earned run, but walked six batters before being taken out in the sixth inning.
Despite a solid start from Herb, Las Vegas would come back in the ninth inning with a walk-off two-run homer from Mets' prospect Peter Alonso to defeat the River Cats by the final score of 4-3.
Additional Notes
- Jacob Heyward picked up his first two Triple-A hits on Monday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
- Tyler Herb helped his own cause at the plate with two hits and a run scored. Herb finishes the season 3-for-13 (.231) as a hitter.
- After holding a lead going into the ninth and then falling to Las Vegas, Sacramento will finish 44-4 this season when leading after the eighth inning.
***
The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. River Cats Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the 2018 season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). For more information about the River Cats, visit www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 3, 2018
- Dodgers Clinch American Northern Division Title - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Isotopes Drop Season Finale to Aces 8-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats drop final game of 2018 as 51s walk off - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Drop Finale, Playoffs Await Wednesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Rainiers Wrap Season With 5-4 Victory Over Chihuahuas - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dykxhoorn and Bostick combine to strike out 19 as Grizz beat Bees 7-6 (10) in regular season finale - Fresno Grizzlies
- Blash Wins Home Run Crown in Bees Loss - Salt Lake Bees
- L.V. Franchise Records 300,000 in Home Attendance - Las Vegas 51s
- Baby Cakes Come up Short in Season Finale - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Record-Breaking Schwindel Ends Season with 6-5 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Lose Late at Nashville, 6-5 - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Rally to Win 2018 Season Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Rains out Final 2018 Contest - Iowa Cubs
- Round Rock at Iowa Season Finale Canceled Due to Weather - Round Rock Express
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Final Regular Season Game - Reno Aces
- Aces Win Penultimate Regular Season Contest, 5-2 - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Memphis Redbirds (83-56) at Nashville Sounds (71-68) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes: September 3, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (83-56) at Nashville Sounds (71-68) - Memphis Redbirds
- Jones' late homer not enough as 51s pull away - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Fall to Aces in Penultimate Game - Albuquerque Isotopes
- L.V. Franchise Records 300,000 in Home Attendance - Las Vegas 51s
- Dodgers Force Sky Sox to Monday Division Decision - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Pair of Sunday Wins Keep Dodgers' Playoff Hopes Alive - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Grizzlies buzzed 7-0 by Bees Sunday evening - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.