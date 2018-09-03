Jones' late homer not enough as 51s pull away

LAS VEGAS, NV - Ryder Jones crushed a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, but the Sacramento River Cats (55-84) surrendered three runs in the bottom of the frame to the Las Vegas 51s (70-69), falling 5-3 in the penultimate game of the 2018 season.

Sacramento was shut out until the eighth inning when Jones tied the game with a towering two-run home run to right field. Las Vegas would respond, however, with three runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth and lock up a 5-3 victory.

River Cats starter Jordan Johnson was able to shut down the Las Vegas offense outside of two runs allowed in the third inning. Johnson would go on to pitch into the seventh inning and retire twelve consecutive batters before being relieved by right-handler Roberto Gomez.

In the final game of the 2018 season the River Cats will send right-hander Tyler Herb (2-8, 5.65) to the mound. He will face off with southpaw P.J. Conlon (3-9, 6.88) in a 12:05 p.m. (PT) Labor Day matinee. Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.FM.

Additional Notes

- Ryder Jones' game-tying blast was his 11th of the year and his first long ball since August 4 against Nashville.

- Jordan Johnson will finish the season with a solid 4.66 ERA, pitching at least six innings in six of his final seven starts.

- Brock Stassi was able to keep his on-base streak alive with a 2-for-4 night and a run. Stassi has reached base in all 20 games he has played for Sacramento.

