Rainiers Win Behind Offensive Outburst

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM- The Tacoma Rainiers (51-41) scored 11 unanswered runs to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (35-57) by a score of 13-5, Saturday at Isotopes Park.

Luis Urias gave the Rainiers an early lead, clubbing a two-run home run in the first inning. Albuquerque also scored in the first with an RBI double from Elehuris Montero, making it 2-1. It stayed there until the third, when the Isotopes got four runs on one swing of the bat.

Jimmy Herron hit a grand slam to give Albuquerque a three-run lead, at 5-2. From there, it was all Rainiers, as Duke Ellis tied the game in the fifth with a bases clearing triple. Tacoma scored in each following inning, putting up a run in the sixth on an RBI single from Urias.

They got two in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Michael Papierski and an RBI single from Leo Rivas, taking an 8-5 lead. Spencer Packard used an RBI double in the eighth to make it 9-5, and the Rainiers weren't done there.

A four-run ninth sealed the game, as Tacoma scored on RBI singles from Tyler Locklear and Jason Vosler, as well as a sacrifice fly from Packard. On the other side of the ball, four relievers threw scoreless innings for the Rainiers, keeping Albuquerque's offense at five.

Heath Hembree struck out two of the three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning, ending Tacoma's losing streak and earning them a win by a score of 13-5.

POSTGAME NOTES: After his 13-game hitting streak ended and getting a night off, Jason Vosler went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a run batted in and a walk. Luis Urias recorded Tacoma's second five-hit game of the season tonight, going 5-for-6 with two runs scored, two doubles, a home run and three runs batted in. He raised his average on the season to .281 with the performance. Emerson Hancock earned his third win of the season despite having his worst start with Tacoma. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.0 innings.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park scheduled for 11:05 am PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

