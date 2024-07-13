Cardiac Topes Do It Again: Romo's Three-Run Blast Stuns Rainiers, 7-6

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 6-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth, Albuquerque had their backs against the wall. Tacoma brought in right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton, who had not allowed a run across a dozen Triple-A appearances this season.

However, a baseball game is never over until the final out is recorded. For the second straight night, the Isotopes made sure the Rainiers did not accomplish the feat. With one down, Elehuris Montero and Jimmy Herron stroked back-to-back singles. Drew Romo stepped to the plate and lofted a fly ball to left-center that carried just enough, into Tacoma's bullpen, ending the evening and setting off a wild celebration for the second night in a row.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have won consecutive home games via walk-off for the seventh time in team history. The previous occurrence was the series finale May 26, 2017 vs. Oklahoma City (Dustin Garneau homer) and next homestand opener June 1, 2017 vs. Sacramento (pinch-hitter Matt Flemer single in the 13th inning).

- Romo's blast was the 34th walk-off home run in Isotopes history, and first since Brenton Doyle on April 21, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City. It is the third to take place against Tacoma, with the previous two coming on back-to-back days: April 13-14, 2015 (Dustin Garneau and Tim Wheeler).

- Albuquerque won when trailing entering the bottom of the ninth inning in consecutive games for the second time. The other occurrence was July 29-30, 2006 vs. Fresno (contests ended on Jason Wood single, Edgar Gonzalez hit by pitch).

- The Isotopes improved to 9-16 in one-run games (7-7 at home). This marks the first time they have won two consecutive games by a lone tally since July 29-30 vs. Sacramento (10-9 and 17-16).

- Albuquerque plated four runs in the third inning, their 31st time plating at least a quartet in a frame (last: Wednesday vs. Tacoma, six tallied in the fourth).

- With tonight's victory, the Isotopes have equaled a season-high three-game winning streak, accomplished on two previous occassions (June 15-18; June 20-22).

- Romo has gone deep in back-to-back games for the second time in his professional career (other: April 24-26, 2022 with High-A Spokane). Additionally, Romo produced four RBI, the fourth time he has equaled or surpasses that threshold (last: Sept. 7, 2023 with Double-A Hartford, five).

- Willie MacIver finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a walk. In six contests this month, MacIver is 12-for-22 with six extra-base hits, eight RBI, and has reached base in 14 of 25 plate appearances. Tonight was his second contest recording a pair of two-baggers (also: his season debut, March 31 vs. El Paso).

- Elehuris Montero was 2-for-5 with a triple, his fifth multi-hit performances in seven games since rejoining the Isotopes on July 5. The three-bagger was his first since Aug. 19, 2023 vs. Chicago (AL).

- Greg Jones recorded two hits for the second time in four games, having hit safely in all of them since snapping a 2-for-29 drought.

- Jimmy Herron extended his hitting streak to 10 in a row, his second double-digit stretch of the season (also: 14, March 31-April 27). During this surge, Herron is slashing .462//525/.824 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 RBI.

- Julio Carreras compiled multiple hits for the fifth time in 10 starts during July. Carreras owns a .315 batting average in 28 contests dating back to June 6, raising his season mark from .187 to .230 during the span.

- Tacoma's Cade Marlowe stole three bases, the first opposing player to accomplish the feat since Jake McCarthy for Reno (Sept. 7, 2023).

- The beginning of the game was delayed 46 minutes by rain, Albuquerque's eighth weather-related incident this year (five).

On Deck: The Isotopes host their annual Lowrider Night tomorrow. A pre-game car show will take place on the warning track from 5-5:45 pm. The first 3,000 fans will receive an exclusive Lowrider Bobblehead, courtesy of Pepsi. Gates open early at 5:00 tomorrow. Albuquerque will play as the Mariachis, and a postgame fireworks show (weather permitting) is presented by Champion Xpress Carwash. First pitch is slated for 6:35, with right-handed pitchers Karl Kauffmann and Emerson Hancock slated to start for Albuquerque and Tacoma, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.