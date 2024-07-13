Rainiers Claim 13-5 Victory to End Isotopes' Three-Game Win Streak

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Jimmy Herron swatted a grand slam in the third inning to give Albuquerque a three-run advantage but Tacoma plated 11 runs between the fifth and ninth frames to secure a 13-5 victory over the Isotopes Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: With the loss, the Isotopes' season-high three-game winning streak came to an end (three times).

-Jimmy Herron belted the club's first grand slam of 2024 in the third inning and first since Coco Montes Sept. 20, 2023, vs. Oklahoma City in the ninth inning.

-Albuquerque has held a 3-1 series advantage in all three series to begin the second half and have dropped game five in each set. In all three series, the club lost the final two games for series splits.

-The Isotopes allowed two runs in the first inning and have yielded 73 first-inning tallies, the fourth-most in Triple-A (most: Norfolk, 91).

-Albuquerque relented 13 runs on the night, the 25th time the club has allowed double-digit runs and third time this series. The 13 tallies are the most yielded since June 29 vs. Salt Lake (also 13 runs).

-The Isotopes allowed 17 hits on the night, the 10th time the team has relented 17-plus and second time this series (also: July 10, 18).

-Karl Kauffmann walked four batters over 4.1 innings of work, the 17th time an Isotopes starter has issued at least four free passes.

-The Isotopes drew just one walk, the ninth time the club has drawn just one free pass in a game.

-On the mound, the Isotopes issued eight walks, the most since walking nine June 30 vs. Salt Lake.

-Albuquerque swiped two bags on the night and have stolen multiple bags in five of its last six contests.

-The Isotopes lost their eighth game when owning a three-run lead.

-Herron belted his ninth homer of the year to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the second-longest active hit streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch he is slashing .442/.480/.767 with three doubles, one triple, three homers and 18 RBI. His four RBI are the second-most for him in a game this season (most: career-high six July 5 at El Paso).

-Willie MacIver recorded a single to extend his hit streak to nine games, tied for the fourth-longest active hit streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch, he is slashing .531/.556/.1.000 with six doubles, three homers and 11 RBI.

-Greg Jones tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the year and second-straight. Has a five-game hitting streak. Slashing .400/.500/.450 with one double and three RBI during stretch.

-Julio Carreras tallied three hits, his 15th multi-hit game of the year and six in his last 11 contests, second-straight and second game of season with at least three hits.

-Jameson Hannah registered a double to extend his hitting streak to seven games. During the stretch, he is slashing .333/414/.375 with one double and two RBI.

-Elehuris Montero swatted two hits, including a double, for his sixth multi-hit game in eight games with Albuquerque. Eight of his 13 hits have gone for extra-bases (six doubles, one triple, one homer). Has an RBI in five of eight contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for the series finale tomorrow at 12:05 pm. Albuquerque is expected to send Peyton Battenfield to the mound while Tacoma is expected to start Blas Castano.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.