Express Win Thriller Over Aces to Secure 800th Win for Manager Doug Davis

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (8-8 | 45-45) took down the Reno Aces (13-3 | 48-43) by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The victory marks 800 career wins for Express Manager, Doug Davis.

Round Rock RHP Aidan Anderson (5-1, 2.62) earned the win after tossing 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball with one walk and three strikeouts. Reno RHP Luis Frias (1-2, 6.06) was tagged with the loss after 1.0 inning with one run, but it was not earned, with one walk and one strikeout. Express LHP Grant Wolfram collected the save with a scoreless 10th inning which included one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express offense collected the first run of the game in the second inning. After a double from C Sam Huff, SS Davis Wendzel hit a fly ball that allowed Huff to tag to third base. LF Dustin Harris delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Reno responded with two runs in the bottom of the second. 3B Blaze Alexander drove in 1B Pavin Smith with a double to tie the game. With two outs, 2B Bryson Brigman singled to score Alexander and the Aces led, 2-1.

Two more runs for the Aces extended the lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning. LF Kyle Garlick drilled a two-run shot to add on.

The E-Train had an answer in the fifth inning. With Harris on third base and 3B Matt Duffy on first base, a fielder's choice for RF Trevor Hauver cut the lead to 4-2.

Round Rock tied the game at four in the sixth inning. After a leadoff walk for CF Sandro Fabian, DH Ezequiel Duran tripled to make it a 4-3 game. C Sam Huff came up next and slammed a single into left field to score Duran and tie the game at four.

The Aces quickly came back with two more runs in the sixth inning. Garlick drilled his second two-run homer of the game and Reno held a 6-4 lead.

The E-Train offense chugged along in the seventh inning and tied the score. Hauver walked before 2B Justin Foscue was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a long fly out from Fabian before Duran came up clutch again. He tied the score with a single.

Round Rock took the lead in the 10th inning. With Duran starting on second base, SS Davis Wendzel doubled with one out to give the E-Train a 7-6 lead.

In the home half of the 10th frame, C Adrian Del Castillo started on second base. 3B Andres Chaparro singled into center field and CF Sandro Fabian threw a 236-foot missile to the plate to nab Del Castillo and keep Round Rock in front. Wolfram retired the next two batters to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock LF Dustin Harris extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 1-for-3 night that included an RBI, a run and walk. Harris is slashing .400/.500/.583 in his first 10 games of July.

Express LHP Blake Taylor, RHP Aidan Anderson and LHP Grant Wolfram provided 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball to finish the game. Prior to tonight, Round Rock had not tossed more than 2.0 consecutive scoreless innings against the Aces in this series.

Next up: The Express and Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Saturday night for an 8:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Express RHP Tim Brennan (0-0, 3.38) is slated to face Aces LHP Konnor Pilkington (2-3, 6.52).

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.