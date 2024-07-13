Garlick Mashes, Pilkington Spins a Gem in Reno's 2-1 Victory Over Round Rock
July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - Backed behind the power of Kyle Garlick and an impressive outing on the mound by Konnor Pilkington, the Reno Aces (14-3, 49-43) defeated the Round Rock Express (8-9, 45-46) in a 2-1 win on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Konnor Pilkington tossed his best outing of the season on Saturday, spinning 5 1/3 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and no walks with three punchouts. The lefty surrendered a single to Davis Wendzel in the second inning before sitting down 12 straight Round Rock hitters en route to his third win of the year. The performance lowered his ERA from 6.52 to 5.87.
Kyle Garlick supplied the Aces with all of their run production, smashing a two-run blast off Round Rock stater Tim Brennan in the second inning, his 21st of the year and third in the past two matchups. The California native has turned it on lately, riding a seven-game hitting streak where he has gone 11-for-28 (.393) with five home runs and 13 RBI.
Reno's bullpen continued to shine as Chris Rodriguez, Erich Uelmen, Brandon Hughes, and Scott McGough combined for 3 2/3 frames, allowing one run, walking one, and striking out two. McGough closed the win, punching out one through 1 2/3 innings and earning his third save of the year.
Bryson Brigman collected three hits in the win, pushing his batting average from .305 to .314. The middle-infielder has been a pleasant surprise for Reno, slashing .314/.362/.443 with 16 extra-base hits, and 26 RBI in 194 at-bats.
Aces Notables
Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Bryson Brigman: 3-for-4, 1 2B
Konnor Pilkington: 5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
