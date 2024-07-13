El Paso Gets Win Over Oklahoma City, 9-3

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 3-0 in the fifth inning Saturday before scoring nine unanswered runs to beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club 9-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games in the series and five of their last seven games overall.

Eight of the nine starting Chihuahuas batters had at least one hit, and the only player who didn't, Eguy Rosario, walked twice. Tirso Ornelas went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs for El Paso. Omar Cruz pitched two scoreless relief innings and got the win in his Triple-A debut. Cruz arrived from Double-A San Antonio before the game. Matthew Batten led off for El Paso and went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Batten has six hits and 10 RBIs through the first five games of the series.

The Chihuahuas' final six runs all came on two-out hits. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw started for Oklahoma City and pitched three shutout innings on MLB Injury Rehab.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 9, Baseball Club 3 Final Score (07/13/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (9-8), Oklahoma City (6-11)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (2-3, 1.85) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Ben Casparius (2-1, 3.58). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

