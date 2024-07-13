Three-Run Ninth Sinks Rainiers

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM- For the second straight night, the Tacoma Rainiers (50-41) got walked off by the Albuquerque Isotopes (35-56), allowing three runs in the ninth to lose by a score of 7-6, Friday at Isotopes Park.

Tacoma got out to a good start, scoring four runs in the second inning. They scored on a three-run double from Seby Zavala and an RBI single from Luis Urias. Albuquerque answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the third, however.

The Isotopes scored on a disengagement violation, an RBI single from Drew Romo and a two-run double from Willie Maclver. It stayed tied until the fifth, when Spencer Packard hit an RBI single to put the Rainiers back ahead.

Packard struck again in the seventh, driving a run in on a ground out to put Tacoma up by two, at 6-4. Brett de Geus and Kirby Snead delivered scoreless innings, working around two hits and a walk while striking out two to get it to the ninth.

That is when the game took a turn, as Cody Bolton, who had not allowed a single run all season, gave up three in the bottom of the ninth. With one out and runners on the corners, Romo clubbed a three-run home run to give the Isotopes their second straight walk-off.

POSTGAME NOTES: In his first game on Major League rehab, Gabe Speier allowed two hits and a walk but got out of the inning without allowing a run. He threw seven of his 14 pitches for strikes. Cody Bolton allowed his first three runs of the season tonight, suffering his first loss and blown save of the season. His ERA with Tacoma is now 2.25 this year. Cade Marlowe stole three bases tonight, growing his lead among PCL base runners, with 43 on the season now. Seby Zavala went 3-for-4 with a runs scored, two doubles and three runs out of the nine-hole. The three hits raised his batting average with the Rainiers to .353.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.