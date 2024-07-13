Bees Drop Game Five to River Cats

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees were topped by the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark by a score of 11-8, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Despite giving up 11 runs, the Bees allowed double-digit runs for just the fourth time this season, still sitting atop the PCL leaderboard for fewest games allowing 10 or more runs by a wide margin.

Sacramento quickly jumped on Salt Lake starter, Reid Detmers (L, 2-4) as Marco Luciano led off the game with a solo home run to right field, his fifth of the season. The following three batters recorded singles to plate another run before a sacrifice fly gave the River Cats a 3-0 advantage. The visiting bats stayed hot into the second inning with Jakson Reetz drawing a leadoff walk before Christian Koss and Luciano hit back-to-back home runs, putting Sacramento in front, 6-0. The Bees responded in the home half of the second inning as Chad Wallach sent a two-out RBI single into center field to drive, cutting into the deficit. Salt Lake put together a rally in the third inning to bring the difference to just three runs as three batters reached with one out via a hit by pitch and two walks, setting up Bryce Teodosio to punch a two-RBI single into center field, making the score 6-3. The rest of the game belonged to the River Cats, plating four runs in the fifth inning to take a firm grasp on the game. The Bees were able to add a pair of runs in the sixth inning with Michael Stefanic slashing a bases-loaded single into center field. Each team tacked on another run in the seventh inning before the Bees pulled the game back within three with two runs in the eighth inning. Charles Leblanc laced an RBI double into center field before Jordyn Adams also added a run with a single. The Bees were unable to complete the comeback as Sacramento slammed the door with a scoreless final frame.

The series finale is slated for tomorrow afternoon at Smith's Ballpark with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. The Bees have the opportunity to take the series while on the other side of the diamond, the River Cats are looking for the series split. Chase Silseth will make the start on the hill for Salt Lake and Carson Seymour will start for the River Cats.

