Garlick Smashes Two Home Runs, Reno Drops Extra-Inning Showdown to Round Rock

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-3, 48-43) were taken down by the Round Rock Express (8-8, 45-45) 7-6 in an extra-inning battle on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Kyle Garlick roped two home runs, driving in four runs and bringing his season total to 20. The power hitter is tied with Adrian Del Castillo for second place in home runs in the Pacific Coast League and is second in RBI with 72.

Tommy Henry took a no-decision on Friday, allowing four runs across 5 1/3 frames with two walks and three punchouts. In nine starts with the Aces this season, the southpaw has registered a 3.86 ERA with a 48:28 K: BB in 49 innings.

The Aces will look to get back into the win column in Saturday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

