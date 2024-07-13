Garlick Smashes Two Home Runs, Reno Drops Extra-Inning Showdown to Round Rock
July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (13-3, 48-43) were taken down by the Round Rock Express (8-8, 45-45) 7-6 in an extra-inning battle on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the loss, Kyle Garlick roped two home runs, driving in four runs and bringing his season total to 20. The power hitter is tied with Adrian Del Castillo for second place in home runs in the Pacific Coast League and is second in RBI with 72.
Tommy Henry took a no-decision on Friday, allowing four runs across 5 1/3 frames with two walks and three punchouts. In nine starts with the Aces this season, the southpaw has registered a 3.86 ERA with a 48:28 K: BB in 49 innings.
The Aces will look to get back into the win column in Saturday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI
Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Bryson Brigman: 1-for-4, 1 RBI
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2024
- OKC Takes Down Chihuahuas - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Chihuahuas Taken Down by OKC, 6-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Express Win Thriller Over Aces to Secure 800th Win for Manager Doug Davis - Round Rock Express
- Garlick Smashes Two Home Runs, Reno Drops Extra-Inning Showdown to Round Rock - Reno Aces
- Cardiac Topes Do It Again: Romo's Three-Run Blast Stuns Rainiers, 7-6 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Three-Run Ninth Sinks Rainiers - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Powers Way To Third Straight Win Over Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Garlick Smashes Two Home Runs, Reno Drops Extra-Inning Showdown to Round Rock
- Garlick and Smith Drive in Three, Silver Sox Vanquish Round Rock in 9-4 Win
- Reno Snaps 12-Game Winning Streak in 8-7 Loss to Round Rock
- Del Castillo's Three Home Run Day Highlights Reno's 17-Hit Performance in 14-10 Offensive Battle against Round Rock
- Local Physician, Dr. Dennis Yamamoto, Will Honor his Wife Who Saved a Life Through Organ Donation During July 12 Reno Aces Game