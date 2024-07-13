Round Rock Falls to Reno, 2-1

July 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (8-9 | 45-46) fell to the Reno Aces (14-3 | 49-43) by a final of 2-1 on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Round Rock RHP Tim Brennan (0-1, 3.63) got the loss after 4.0 innings with two earned runs on four hits and one strikeout. Reno LHP Konnor Pilkington (3-3, 5.87) collected the victory after 5.1 innings with one hit and three strikeouts. RHP Scott McGough took home the save following 1.2 innings with one hit and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Reno tacked on two runs in the second inning. After a leadoff double for LF Pavin Smith, DH Kyle Garlick smacked a two-run home run. It was his third two-run homer in his previous five at-bats going back to Friday night's game.

The E-Train offense broke through for a run in the eighth inning. With DH Matt Duffy on third base, 1B Blaine Crim came off the bench with a pinch-hit single and put Round Rock on the board at 2-1. LF Jayce Easley came up next with a single to put men on the corners, but RF Sandro Fabian grounded out to end the threat. The Express went down in order in the ninth inning to drop game five of the series.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock LF Dustin Harris extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 1-for-3 night that included a double. In 11 games this month, Harris is hitting .436/.489/.590 with six doubles, three RBI, seven runs scored, five walks and three strikeouts.

The Express bullpen of RHP Chase Lee, RHP Austin Pruitt and RHP Grant Anderson combined for 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball. The E-Train bullpen has not allowed a run over their last 8.1 innings

Next up: Round Rock and Reno will prepare for the series finale at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday afternoon. Express RHP Owen White (2-5, 5.48) is scheduled to take on Aces RHP Cristian Mena (3-2, 5.08). First pitch is expected at 3:05 p.m. CT.

